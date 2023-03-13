Sea Star

A sunflower sea star. Courtney Klug of the Oregon Coast Aquarium says it is highly susceptible to Sea Star Wasting Syndrome.

 Ed Bowlby/NOAA/Olympic Coast

Oregon researchers have developed a new treatment for sea stars with a fatal disease.

The sunflower sea star is a keystone species that lives along the Pacific Coast, but it is critically endangered. That’s because of Sea Star Wasting Syndrome, which causes the animals to dissolve.

Tags