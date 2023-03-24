SALEM — Following the release by the co-chairs of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means of their 2023-25 Budget Framework, Oregon’s public university presidents Thursday, March 23 stressed that the proposed public university funding and financial aid levels would result in significant lost opportunities for Oregon’s students and workforce.

Oregon currently ranks 45th in the nation for per-student state funding of public universities and invests less than half the national average in financial aid per public university student.

