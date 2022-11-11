COVID

Dr. Tom Jeanne, the Oregon Health Authority’s deputy health officer and deputy state epidemiologist, speaks to reporters on Thursday about COVID-19, the winter respiratory season and how people can protect themselves.

Oregon public health officials are keeping an eye on a trifecta of illnesses as winter approaches and Oregonians spend more time indoors: COVID-19, a respiratory virus that’s affecting children and influenza.

This will not be a respiratory illness season like the last two, when the focus was on COVID-19, a virus that primarily affects adults. This year, Oregon health officials are also concerned that a rise in a respiratory virus known as RSV that affects children and infants could squeeze the state’s pediatric bed capacity. And with the pandemic-era lockdowns and mask mandates no longer in force, the state could see more influenza cases.


