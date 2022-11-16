Brooks Keebey

Brooks Keebey, 82, of Salem, is one of two $1 million Powerball winners from the recent record jackpot run up.

 Oregon Lottery

SALEM — When a retired truck driver purchased $10 in Powerball tickets on a whim during the recent record jackpot run up, little did he know he would be one number away from winning billions.

Brooks Keebey, of Salem, said he knew something was up when he scanned his ticket at a local store and the machine gave him a message to see customer service. He then learned the ticket he purchased Nov. 7 was worth $1 million.


