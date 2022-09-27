The Oregon Department of Forestry will spend an extra year talking with the public about its controversial plan to create a wildfire risk map and impose rules on property owners in high fire risk areas.

The agency was overwhelmed by public outcry in June after it released a map of wildfire risk levels on every property in Oregon. Last month, after receiving thousands of public comments and 1,600 appeals from property owners, Oregon State Forester Cal Mukumoto announced his agency would withdraw the map and revise its plans to use the map as the basis for new wildfire protection rules.

