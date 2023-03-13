Oregon will put $17 million from opioid settlement money toward efforts to research, prevent and treat addiction and provide free supplies to community organizations that help people reverse overdoses and avoid diseases, state officials announced Friday.

The money will be dispersed during the next two years. The Opioid Settlement Prevention, Treatment and Recovery Board approved the expenditures in a vote last week. State lawmakers created the board to shepherd the millions of dollars Oregon will get from multi-state settlements in 2022 that involve pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies and distributors involved in the production, sales or distribution of opioids.

