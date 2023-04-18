Oregon Ballot Measure

Jeff Ogg receives a ballot May 16, 2022, at a drive-up Marion County ballot drop site in Salem.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Supporters of opening primaries to all voters started fresh on Monday with a new proposed ballot measure that would prohibit closed primaries beginning in 2027.

All Oregon Votes, the political organization behind the effort, started pushing to get a measure on the November 2024 ballot last September. Supporters collected 1,000 signatures from Oregon voters, the first step toward getting a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot, and the Oregon Justice Department drafted a ballot title for the measure, the next step in the process.

