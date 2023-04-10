Santiam Fire

A person surveys the damage to a neighborhood burned in the Santiam Fire on Sept. 9, 2020, near Gates, Ore.

 Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting

State officials warned utilities about fire risks and encouraged them to shut down power lines before the 2020 Labor Day weekend wildfires, newly filed court documents show.

The role those power lines played in igniting fires has become a central question in multiple lawsuits over the 2020 wildfire season, when powerful east winds swept fire across more than a million acres in Oregon, killing nine people and burning thousands of homes.

