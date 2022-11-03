Nurses

Hospitals have lacked staff to meet patient demand.

 Lynne Terry/Oregon Capital Chronicle

The Oregon Nurses Association is pushing for minimum standards that establish how many nurses hospitals need to operate and meet patients’ needs effectively.

The union, which represents 15,000 nurses, on Wednesday released details of legislation it plans to pursue in the 2023 session. Oregon already has a law that requires hospitals and nurses to develop staffing plans to best meet the needs of patients.


Tags