Wallowa Land

Wallowa Lake is pictured in this undated file photo near Joseph, Ore.

 David Jensen

Wildlife will have easier access to the waters of Wallowa Lake thanks to a gift from an Oregon nonprofit.

Kathleen Ackley is the executive director of the Wallowa Land Trust. As more Northwest lake communities are being developed with vacation homes and Airbnbs, she says her organization’s focus is protecting natural areas, open spaces and farms in Northeast Oregon.