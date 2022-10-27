Oregonians relying on natural gas for home heating and cooking will be paying significantly more this winter.

On Nov. 1, NW Natural, the state’s largest natural gas utility, will raise residential rates about 14%, and then another 11% in March, affecting about 600,000 people. Avista will increase gas rates for its 105,000 residential customers by about 18% in November, and Cascade Natural’s 75,000 residential customers will see about a 25% rise next month, according to analysis from the Citizens’ Utility Board and the Public Utilities Commission. The commission is a governor-appointed group of three who regulate the rates charged by private electric and natural gas utilities, and the board is a watchdog group made up of 15 members appointed from each of Oregon’s congressional districts.


