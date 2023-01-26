Homelessness Funding

Local government officials participate in the League of Oregon Cities’ City Day at the Capitol event at the Salem Convention Center.

 Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hundreds of mayors, city councilors and city employees from around Oregon descended on Salem on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to lobby lawmakers for hundreds of millions of dollars for homelessness and housing shortages.

Local leaders are pushing a proposal from the Oregon Mayors Association for nearly $125 million in annual funding for cities to address homelessness. They face a tough sell in Salem, where Gov. Tina Kotek has expressed skepticism about a proposal for per capita funding and lawmakers have less money to allocate than they did in previous years.

