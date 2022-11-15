Oregon Main Street just opened applications for the Designated Main Street and Affiliated Main Street level communities for the first time since before the pandemic. Applications are due Jan. 31, 2023.
A virtual application workshop will be offered Thursday, Nov. 17 at two times. While the workshop is free, registration is required:
Oregon Main Street has a new tiered approach that allows communities to participate in ways that best meet their capacity and needs. The Main Street track, which includes Accredited, Designated and Affiliated Main Street levels, is for communities that want to use the comprehensive Main Street Approach to sustain and enhance their historic downtown or traditional commercial neighborhood district.
There are specific criteria communities must meet to qualify and maintain status depending on the level of participation. Some of these criteria include:
• Having an independent nonprofit focused on the historic core
• Commitment to using the Main Street Four-Point structure
• Adequate staffing levels
• Participation in required trainings
There is also the Connected Communities level for communities that aren’t ready to use the Main Street structure but see value in participating in the OMS Network. A full list of communities participating in the OMS Network can be found at www.oregonmainstreet.org.
Acceptance into the Oregon Main Street Network, depending on the Tier, allows communities to participate in services such as training workshops, be eligible for community assessments and technical assistance, and compete for grants.
The Main Street Approach, developed by Main Street America, is a time-tested framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization. This proven approach emphasizes community organization, design, promotion, and economic vitality to create healthy and livable downtown commercial districts. This approach advocates a return to community self-reliance, empowerment and the rebuilding of commercial districts based on traditional assets, unique architecture, personal service, local ownership, and sense of community.
“We are excited about opening up applications for communities to participate in our Network at one of our advanced levels,” said Sheri Stuart, State Coordinator, Oregon Main Street. “Through a recent study of our Network, we know the difference our local main street organizations are having on their communities and welcome the opportunity to work more deeply with other communities that want to use the Main Street Approach™.” This study, culminating in the Impact of Oregon’s Main Streets Report, shares the story of how the Oregon Main Street Network strengthens community networks, bolsters the economy, generates state and local tax revenue, and fosters social connections across the state.
Oregon Main Street is part of Oregon Heritage in Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.