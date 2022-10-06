Oregon Main Street, which is part of Oregon Heritage, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, announced its 2022 Excellence on Main award winners during the annual Main Street conference Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Klamath Falls.
Created in 2010, the annual Excellence on Main awards honor outstanding accomplishments, activities and people making a difference in historic downtowns and traditional commercial neighborhoods across the state.
A total of 12 projects, activities and people were recognized with an Excellence on Main Award and two certificates were given in recognition of volunteer service.
The 12 partners, projects, activities and businesses honored are:
Bricks and Mortar Award: The Natty Dresser, Albany
Leadership on Main Award: Mary Ann Miesner, La Grande
Business of the Year: LiveEdge Eco Salon, Oregon City
Best Mixed-Use Building: Heritage Properties, Estacada
Best Adaptive Reuse: The Local, La Grande
Volunteer of the Year: Hannah Darling, Albany
Board Member of the Year: Heather Miller, McMinnville
Creative Placemaking Project: AntFarm and Harmony Gardens, Estacada
Open Door Award: Family Pride Day, Lebanon
Outstanding Promotion: Virtual Oregon Trail Game Run, Oregon City
Outstanding Special Project: Brickyard Lanes, La Grande
Main Street Executive Director of the Year: Rebecca Hollenbeck, West Linn
In addition, two individuals were acknowledged with a Volunteer on Main certificate for their above and beyond contributions to their communities.
These individuals are:
Connie Redmond, Estacada
Peggy Udolf, Albany
The wide range of Oregon Main Street’s Excellence on Main awards is reflective of the comprehensive Main Street Approach to downtown revitalization developed by the National Main Street Center. This model is used by the communities participating in the three-tier Main Street Track of Oregon Main Street Network.
“In 2021, we saw how our Oregon Main Streets stepped up and helped their communities navigate through the challenges brought on by two years of economic downturn,” said Sheri Stuart, Oregon Main Street state coordinator. “Through innovative projects, community centric programs, and renovations focused on historic preservation, main streets have improved their communities and enhanced their quality of life
Oregon Main Street strengthens community networks, bolsters local economies, generates tax revenues, and fosters social connections across the state.
OMS leads a network of local Main Streets that oversee a wide range of programmatic efforts to build community, support local businesses, and create an attractive and vibrant environment for workers, visitors, and residents.
The Oregon Main Street network generates significant value for local communities and for the State of Oregon overall.