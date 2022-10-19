Oil

Archive photo of fuel storage tanks in the Portland Harbor.

 Bonnie Stewart/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers.

Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.

Tags