Oregon looks to deploy mobile abortion clinics, could go after anti-abortion protesters, crisis pregnancy centers

Anti-abortion demonstrators cheer during a rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington as the Supreme Court hears arguments in a free speech fight over California's attempt to regulate anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.
Oregon lawmakers are looking to bring mobile abortion clinics and services to rural parts of the state and communities of color.
They also want to use various legal tools to crackdown down on anti-abortion protesters and crisis pregnancy centers offering alternatives to abortions.
A work group commissioned by Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, has released a set of recommendations to strengthen abortion rights (as well as sex change and other gender-affirming care) after U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The court’s decision sends abortion rights back to the states where more than two dozen more conservative states have or will enact restrictions on pregnancy terminations. Other progressive states, such as Oregon, want to strengthen their commitment to abortion rights.
Oregon — which ranks as the most “pro choice” state in the U.S, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research — could see a 234% increase in abortions with women from Idaho and other conservative state potentially traveling to the Pacific Northwest for procedures, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
The state has already created a $15 million public fund to help women travel to Oregon for abortions and to help clinics with staffing and equipment.
The work group recommendations look to leverage community and university health centers to provide more information and potentially medication for abortions.
That could include utilizing community health to deploy mobile abortion clinics and having college medical centers dispense abortion-inducing medications and emergency contraception.
“This report was directly informed by patient and provider experiences,” Rayfield said. “Oregon has spent years preparing for the fall of Roe v. Wade. But the right to access an abortion does not mean abortion care is accessible to all Oregonians who need it. Gaps in reproductive health care still exist in many parts of the state and abortion bans across the country make an impact in Oregon. Every person should have the right to make their own decisions on their own health care, no matter where they live.”
Democratic, abortion rights supporting lawmakers could also look to increase potential criminal and civil sanctions against abortion rights opponents protesting outside of clinics.
“This includes a criminal law (fines and/or misdemeanor charges), a civil action (for damages, attorney fees, and injunctive relief) that may be filed by a person or health care facility, and direction to the court to take steps in criminal and civil actions to safeguard individual privacy and prevent harassment of patients and providers (including granting protective orders),” the report reads.
That could set up more abortion-related court battles over free speech and the right to protest.
The work group — included representatives from Planned Parenthood, Oregon ACLU, Oregon Nurses Association and transgender rights groups — also wants to use state unfair trade practices to go after crisis pregnancy centers operated by “pro life “groups offering alternatives to abortions.
The work group also wants state statutes and medical regulations to offer greater protections for gender-affirming care, including sex changes. That includes privacy protections for doctors serving transgender patients.
The Oregon Attorney General’s Office was also part of the work group and its recommendations.
“For generations, Americans relied on the constitutional right to abortion to make deeply personal decisions about their lives. But last June, our highest court declared that right out of existence. While Oregon still has some of the strongest protections in the country, we also border a state—Idaho—with a near total abortion ban. As your attorney general, my promise to Oregonians is simple: the Department of Justice will never stop defending your reproductive rights,” said Rosenblum, a Democrat.