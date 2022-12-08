Skip to main content
Oregon looks to deploy mobile abortion clinics, could go after anti-abortion protesters, crisis pregnancy centers

Oregon lawmakers are looking to bring mobile abortion clinics and services to rural parts of the state and communities of color.

They also want to use various legal tools to crackdown down on anti-abortion protesters and crisis pregnancy centers offering alternatives to abortions.


Sepreme Court Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Anti-abortion demonstrators cheer during a rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington as the Supreme Court hears arguments in a free speech fight over California's attempt to regulate anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.
Supreme Court Abortion Portland

Protesters hold signs protesting June 24 in Portland against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

