An internal investigation alleges leaders of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission abused their power.

 Kristian Foden-Vencil/Oregon Public Broadcasting

The director of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission will step down this week, after revelations he and other top managers at the agency saved bottles of rare bourbon to purchase for themselves and friends.

Steve Marks submitted a letter of resignation Monday morning to the commissioners who oversee the agency. His resignation becomes effective 5 p.m. Wednesday, the same day the OLCC is scheduled to hold a meeting that might result in the appointment of an interim director.

