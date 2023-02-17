Liquor Board

Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission chairman Paul Rosenbaum resigned from the board one day after defending it during a scandal.

 Kristian Foden-Vencil/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission chairman Paul Rosenbaum resigned Thursday, one day after delivering a fiery defense of the state’s liquor agency and how it handled a bourbon hoarding scandal.

Gov. Tina Kotek requested his resignation, Kotek spokeswoman Elisabeth Shepard confirmed to the Capital Chronicle. Shepard declined to comment on the reason the governor wanted Rosenbaum to resign or whether Kotek plans to ask any other members of the seven-person commission to step down.

Tags