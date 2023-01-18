Hospital Staffing

Emergency room nurses attend to a patient at Oregon Health & Science University. The Oregon Legislature will consider hospital nurse staffing legislation this session.

 Christine Torres Hicks/Oregon Health & Science University

Oregon’s largest nurses union and the hospital industry are gearing up for a push — and potential fight — in the Legislature to bolster the ranks of nurses that have dwindled throughout the past three years.

COVID-19 pushed hospitals into a crisis, with nurses reaching a breaking point as the pandemic dragged on. They also faced surges of other respiratory illnesses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Patients paid a price, with long emergency room waits and delayed care while burned out nurses fled the field.

