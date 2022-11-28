Legislative Diversity

A Pride flag, Oregon flag and U.S. flag rest on a desk in the Oregon Capitol.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

The Oregon Legislature will again have a record number of people of color next year after voters elected five Vietnamese-Americans and a second Indigenous woman.

In January 2021, there were 13 people of color in the Legislature. That number will rise to 19 this year, and lawmakers celebrated the step toward greater diversity while acknowledging that there was more work to be done to make Oregon’s legislative body look like the state it represents.


