Oregon Budget

State spending will be tighter this year, the legislative budget committee’s co-chairs said.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislative budget writers are planning a 2.5% cut to state services in the next two years as federal COVID cash runs out.

The planned cuts come as lawmakers and Gov. Tina Kotek envision spending hundreds of millions more to address the state’s most pressing issues, including a housing shortage, a dearth of public defenders that has left Oregonians without their constitutional right to representation in criminal cases and a rollback of Medicaid benefits expanded earlier in the pandemic that could leave up to 300,000 Oregonians uninsured.

