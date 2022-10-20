Kotek Complaint

Members of the House Conduct Committee listen as former Rep. Diego Hernandez responds to an investigation into his allegations against former Speaker Tina Kotek.

 Screenshot

An Oregon legislative committee declined to rule Wednesday on whether Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek created a hostile work environment when she was speaker of the Oregon House.

An independent investigation into allegations that Kotek threatened and bullied former state Rep. Diego Hernandez found insufficient evidence. Wednesday’s hearing of the House Conduct Committee was intended to hear testimony from Hernandez and witnesses and decide whether to accept the report’s findings. Legislators postponed the decision to an unscheduled future meeting, saying they didn’t have enough time.