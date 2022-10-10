The year was 2011. Oregon’s high school graduation rate was among the lowest in the country — only 68% of students in the Class of 2011 earned high school diplomas. The state’s policymakers responded by aiming for perfection.

Oregon lawmakers approved an ambitious, long-term graduation goal in 2011, and more than 300 policy makers and advocates — from then-Gov. John Kitzhaber to high school students — punctuated their commitment at a symposium in Corvallis later that year.

