Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek examines a mass timber affordable housing prototype Jan. 27 at the Port of Portland in Portland. The Oregon Mass Timber Coalition aims to open a factory at the port that could mass produce homes and potentially alleviate the state’s housing shortage.

 Claire Rush/The Associated Press

Last month, Dave Hunnicutt, a conservative lobbyist who has been part of some of the state’s biggest land-use battles in modern memory, bluntly told a panel of lawmakers “developer is not a dirty word.”

“A developer just provides a product,” he said. “It’s no different than a farmer. We’re providing a product … a product the state needs, a product the community needs, a product the Legislature is saying is important.”

