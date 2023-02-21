Nursing Workforce

Oregon lawmakers are considering a package of incentives to boost the state’s nursing workforce. Hospitals have lacked nurses to meet patient demand.

 Lynne Terry/Oregon Capital Chronicle

State lawmakers want Oregon to build a pipeline that allows the state to have enough nurses to care for patients in hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities.

A crisis is at the heart of the push: Hospitals and other health care providers often struggle to recruit and retain nurses. The pandemic hastened the state’s shortage of nurses as they left amid the stress and burnout, though it was already anticipated as the baby boomer generation began to retire in 2011.

