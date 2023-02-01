Child Care 1

Lova Robinson, 4, plays with bubbles at the Bumble Art Studio day care Sept. 2 in Astoria.

 Craig Mitchelldyer/The Associated Press

With a shortage of child care options in Oregon, state lawmakers want to put $100 million into a new program to increase capacity.

House Bill 3005 is aimed at child care providers who want to expand but cannot get the financing. It would create a new $100 million fund to be available during the next two years to child care providers who are planning renovations, expansions and new building projects to serve more children. The fund would be managed by the Housing and Community Services Department, the state’s housing agency, and the money would be provided as grants or loans.

