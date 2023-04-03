Four years after Oregon passed the nation’s first statewide rent control law, state legislators are considering new limits as tenants throughout the state continue receiving notices that they’ll owe hundreds or thousands more in rent each year.

The state’s 2019 law limited rent increases on many buildings to no more than 7% plus inflation. High inflation last year meant landlords could hike rent by 14.6% in 2023, and lawmakers are seeking a fix to prevent future double-digit rent increases.

