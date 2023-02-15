Foam Food Containers

State Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, has introduced several bills aimed at curbing plastics pollution this year.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

A group of Oregon lawmakers is hoping that new blood in the state House and Senate help make this the year the state outlaws food containers made from plastic foam.

Under Senate Bill 543, food vendors would be banned from offering prepared food in single-use containers made of polystyrene foam — often known as Styrofoam — beginning in 2025.