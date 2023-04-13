Interstate 5 Bridge

Tens of thousands of people use the Interstate 5 bridge every day.

 Courtesy of Interstate Bridge Replacement Program

State transportation officials and local leaders from Portland and Vancouver on Thursday urged an Oregon legislative panel to approve $1 billion to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River.

The bridge is actually two bridges — a northbound bridge built in 1917 and a twin southbound bridge built in 1958. Tens of thousands of people use it every day to travel between Oregon and Washington, and it’s a congestion point on the main West Coast freight route.

