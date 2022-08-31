Pipeline map

A map of the Transmission Northwest Express pipeline from the Idaho-Canada border to Southern Oregon.

 Courtesy of TC Energy

Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast.

A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs from the Canada-Idaho border to Malin in Klamath County.

