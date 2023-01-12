Interfaith Push for Measure 114

Rabbi Michael Cahana was one of a score of religious leaders at Augustana Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Jan. 11 calling for Measure 114 gun laws to be fully enacted. “We know that the status quo means more death. More gun violence. And we’ve heard over and over again, enough is enough.”

 Kristian Foden-Vencil/Oregon Public Broadcasting

The interfaith group that wrote and campaigned for Oregon’s new voter-approved gun laws is trying to generate momentum to get them fully enacted.

Measure 114 was passed by voters on a slim margin in November. It bans magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. It requires a permit to purchase a firearm. And it requires a background check to be completed before a firearm can be transferred.

