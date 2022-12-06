Redistricting

The Oregon Capitol rotunda in January 2022.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Voters may get the chance to decide whether an independent commission should redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts after a proposed ballot measure cleared a significant hurdle.

People Not Politicians, the group seeking to end legislative control of redistricting, announced Monday, Dec. 5 that a deadline for legal challenges to the proposed initiative passed last week, clearing the way for supporters to begin collecting the roughly 150,000 signatures needed to put a measure before voters in November 2024.


