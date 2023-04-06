Supervised Psilocybin

Psilocybin mushrooms, about to be tested March 17 at Rose City Laboratories.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

In 2020, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow the supervised use of psilocybin when voters approved Measure 109, which directed the Oregon Health Authority to develop a program of rules and regulations around the hallucinogen’s use.

Two and a half years later, the state is now reviewing applications and issuing licenses for psilocybin facilitators, service centers, manufacturers and testing laboratories.

