The state House on Tuesday passed a firearms bill that would ban untraceable guns, raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to purchase powerful firearms like semiautomatic weapons and allow local agencies to ban firearms on government property.

House Bill 2005 passed on a 35-24 party-line vote with Republicans opposed. Democratic lawmakers and supporters of House Bill 2005 said the measure would help law enforcement and keep communities safe while respecting the rights of firearm owners.

