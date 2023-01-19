Nurses

Oregon lawmakers this session will consider proposals to put more nurses in hospitals. Nurses and other health care workers care for a COVID-19 patient at Oregon Health & Science University.

 Courtesy of OHSU

The Oregon hospital industry wants the Legislature to increase the number of nurses — in part by using state money for incentive programs to help hospitals hire and train nurses.

The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, which represents the state’s 62 hospitals, on Wednesday released details of its proposals for addressing the nursing shortage in a news conference. The issue was also discussed in a legislative committee meeting.

