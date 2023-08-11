Heat chart (online)

High pressure will build over the West into next week. Temperatures will warm into the middle of next week, though there is still some uncertainty as to how hot it will get.

 Courtesy of National Weather Service

The National Weather Service says hazardous heat is likely in Oregon early next week, with widespread highs at least in the high-90s across most of the state.

Tanja Fransen, with the National Weather Service, said some areas could see temperatures warmer than 105 degrees.

Tags