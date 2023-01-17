Polluted Drinking Water

At a meeting with Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, Morrow County residents hold up signs showing the nitrate level in their water and asking the state to help provide safe drinking water.

 Courtesy of Oregon Rural Action

Three years ago, eight environmental groups asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency to do something about nitrate contamination in drinking water in northeast Oregon.

In a Jan. 16, 2020 petition, they said that for more than 30 years the state had failed to stop nitrate pollution from farm fertilizers, animal manure and industrial wastewater from polluting an aquifer that thousands of people in Morrow and Umatilla counties depend on for drinking water.

