In an hour-long contentious debate between Oregon's three candidates for governor, one thing became perfectly clear: Each candidate has an entirely different path in mind to get Oregon to a more prosperous, successful future.
Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazen and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson agreed on just one issue, in fact: The importance of maintaining and improving the Oregon state government's relationships with the sovereign Tribal governments.
Debate moderator Craig Smullin, news director and anchor for KOBI-TV in Medford where the debate was held, asked the candidates "As governor, how would you approach the state's government-to-government relationship with the tribes as a sovereign people in government? What, if anything, would you do differently from previous administrations?"
Johnson, 71, who served as a State Senator from 2007-21 after serving as a State Representative from 2001–05, said she would be respectful of the sovereign Indian nations.
"My father was one of the last non-Indian owners of Warm Springs Forests Products that was located on the Warm Springs Reservation so I have a long tradition and history going back respectfully with the, particularly, the Warm Springs," Johnson said. "I think Governor (Kate) Brown, for all of her shortcomings, has established a very good relationship with the sovereign nations and I would intend to honor and respect those relationships with the tribes."
Kotek, 56, who served as the Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2013-21 (the longest-serving House speaker in Oregon's history), said she believes the nation-to-nation arrangement between Oregon and its nine federally recognized tribes is a sacred trust.
"I would make sure that I have strong relationships with those communities — I've already started that, started visiting with our recognized tribes in a formal fashion to understand their concerns and their needs," Kotek said. She added that she would make "sure that in state government that in my office there's actually a designated person to make sure issues of consultation with the tribes do not fall through the cracks because I think that's happening right now and we could reduce that."
Drazen, 50, the minority leader of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2019-21, said she will continue in that same tradition.
"I agree with my opponents on this issue," Drazen said. "It's absolutely essential that we have respectful working relationships with the tribal governments and certainly as they have needed help from the legislature and as they have needed help from the governor to be a partner in supporting them."
The moment of agreement came among verbal sparring, with attacks beginning at the onset of the debate.
In the first question, Smullin asked: "Name a vote you cast in the legislature that you later realized was wrong that you wish you could have back."
"I believe that the corporate activity tax is one I would have a mulligan on," Johnson said. "The problem with that tax is I don't think it was adequately debated, it certainly did not have the kind of public input that it needed to realize its cumulative effects. One of my mistakes is that I trusted Speaker Kotek. That part of the conversation included some genuine PERS reforms. We got too much tax and too little PERS reforms. So that's one that I would most assuredly take a second look at. It, I think, in all the conversations I've had with Oregon businesses, it has had a profoundly chilling effect in combination with other nonfavorable taxes for businesses in this state. It is making us a very difficult state to recruit businesses or retain businesses."
Kotek hit back by pointing out the tax is providing $1 billion more per year for schools in Oregon.
"To undue that tax would take money out of our schools so I think it's a surprising choice there," Kotek said. "I do think those dollars are absolutely necessary to make sure our schools have what they need."
Drazen said Oregon Senate Bill 762 is one she would go back and reconsider. The bill, according to oregon.gov, "is comprehensive legislation passed with bipartisan support that will provide more than $220 million to help Oregon modernize and improve wildfire preparedness through three key strategies: creating fire-adapted communities, developing safe and effective response, and increasing the resiliency of Oregon's landscapes."
"As the House Republican leader in the State Legislature, I had the opportunity to really stand up against single-party control," Drazen said. "I had the opportunity to vote in alignment with my district and my community and certainly on behalf of those people who are not heard across our state. Throughout that process some legislation was compromised legislation. I would say that Senate Bill 762 is one I would go back on and reconsider. I supported all the funding for fighting fires and addressing forestland issues but certainly opposed the implementation that Kate Brown has engaged in when it comes to the state wildfire risk maps."
In the next question — How will you work to convince the majority of Oregonians who voted against you that you are the right person to lead our state? — Drazen tossed a verbal jab at Kotek, stating that Kotek's answer to the question couldn't be trusted.
Kotek answered the question by stating she plans to be a governor for the entire state.
"My career in public service in Oregon from my days at Oregon Food Bank through Children's First of Oregon to my 15 years in Legislature has always been focused on making sure every part of our state can be successful and has what it needs," Kotek said. "Whoever wins this race will not have a vast majority of Oregon voters supporting them so it's going to be up to me as governor to get outside of Salem, be in community with Oregonians across the state and do a lot of listening. This is about figuring out how local communities who know how to solve their problems can have a stronger partner in the governor in the state government to take on the biggest problems that are affecting the entire state: Housing, mental health, addiction issues and the effects of climate change. I believe we can do this together but it's going to take a lot of hard work and a lot of dialogue."
"You really can't trust a word that Tina Kotek says on that issue," Drazen responded. "Throughout her tenure as Speaker of the House, she went out of her way to crush anyone that didn't agree with her, with her approach to legislating, and would certainly take the Portland approach and impose it across the entire state. As the only really, true voice of balance in this race, I will be a person that will reach across the aisle. Because we will likely have Democrat majority from the legislature the opportunity to force negotiation really only exists with a Republican as governor."
Johnson took exception to Drazen's statement and immediately shot back.
"I think the only way to force bipartisan cooperation is with a governor not beholden to any party agenda or ideology," Johnson said. "I have staked out a spot in the middle my entire legislative career to the point my own team discharged me from one of the most powerful committees in the legislature because I wouldn't tow the company line. I have a history of working across the aisle. I have colleagues that would attest to that. An independent governor is the place we can bring the kind of change that we need to actually have the parties work together."
In addition to Smullin asking questions, the candidates also heard from two other panelists: Dr. Rick Bailey, president of Southern Oregon University, and Patsy Smullin, president and owner of KOBI-TV.
The pandemic
In the second round of questions, Bailey told the candidates the pandemic exposed how vulnerable older Oregonians are with more than 93% of the deaths being Oregonians 50 and older and especially vulnerable persons with disabilities, people of color and people living in long-term care facilities.
"As governor, are there any changes you would make to protect this population?" Bailey then asked.
"Absolutely," Kotek said. "We saw early in the pandemic that, as you said, our elder citizens were dying. Communities of color were disproportionally impacted by not having access to the care that they need. That's an indictment of our failure as a state to make sure all Oregonians are helped. When it comes to our older citizens and folks that are living in long-term facilities, making sure that we increase our training, making sure that we make it clearer for those providers about what they need to be providing and frankly we need to be paying our caregivers more, providing them with more training, so they can be prepared the next time whether it's a fire in a facility like we had the other day out in Scappoose in St. Helens, I think, making sure people are prepared whatever comes up. When it comes to our communities of color, our Black and Indigenous, we have to make sure those communities have true access to health care because no one should be left behind when we are in an emergency."
In her response, Drazen said that she is committed to ensuring the state moves forward and that Oregon is friendly for individuals who are on a fixed income.
"I advanced legislation to freeze property taxes for seniors," Drazen said. "The cap tax in particular harmed our older Oregonians. It forced the shut down of pharmacies in our must rural communities across the state. We have had policies put into place by Democrats, single-party control in particular, that have harmed our older Oregonians and I will do everything to fight for them."
Johnson retorted by pointing out that she is a senior citizen and therefore knows the issues the population is facing.
"I am uniquely positioned, I think, to understand some of the burden that our senior Oregonians are facing whether it's costs at the grocery store and any of the plethora of others, but I want to touch on something that Tina just said," Johnson said. "She and Kate Brown prioritized teachers with no promise to return to the classroom over our vulnerable senior citizens and those of us that represented seniors during the onset of COVID had to fight like hell to get vaccines, rare, precious vaccines, for the frail elderly before they were given to teachers with no promises of returning to classrooms."
When Bailey returned Johnson to the question at hand, asking if there are any changes she would make, she replied "Absolutely."
"I would consult with seniors regularly," Johnson said. "I want to hear from people on the ground and as best as I can tell, Kate (Brown) has not had the voice of seniors others than the professional lobby in her office advising her on senior issues."
Home ownership
Many of Patsy Smullin's questions centered around owning a home.
When she asked the candidates about what policies they would propose or support to make the dream of home ownership more attainable for Oregonians, Drazen said that rising home prices have made the dream of home ownership less and less attainable for far too many Oregonians.
"I will protect the mortgage interest deduction which has in fact come under scrutiny with Speaker Kotek and our current Secretary of State with a very, very political review of that program," Drazen said. "You have to have that program to continue to keep people in their homes. You also need to protect first-time home-buyer programs and you have to reduce the regulatory burden that's out there. We have got a state that is just creating rule after rule trying to be all things to all people and then imposing it on to what the requirements are to build a home. It costs more, it's slower. Everything about it impacts Oregonians who want to be home owners. All of that has got to change."
Johnson agreed with Drazen, adding that there's an affordability problem because the state has a supply problem.
"We absolutely have to make more land available for residential as well as industrial," Johnson said. "We've lost now Intel, the tallest tree in our Silicon forest, to Ohio; a piece of their portfolio moved and we missed the opportunity to have Micron here because we have inadequate supply. I have young people on my staff who bemoan the fact they will never be able to own a house. We've got to get regulations out of house building, we've got to get the Legislature out of telling developers and home builders how to build their homes."
In response, Kotek said she finds the conversation to be ironic based on the actions Drazen and Johnson have previously taken.
"I think the irony of this conversation is that Senator Johnson and Representative Drazen opposed efforts to keep people people in their homes not only during the Great Recession but in the pandemic recession, trying to keep people from suffering from foreclosure," Kotek said. "When I tried to protect people, they fought that. I have a plan on my website that does include specific actions that we need to take to help people buy that home because the more people own their homes, they build inter-generational wealth and they provide a community where people are more stable and secure for the future."
Water rights
When the panel returned to Craig Smullin, he told the candidates the Oregon Water Resources Department tells us the southern portion of the state is responsible for approximately 50% of Oregon's water complaints and the vast majority are about illegal marijuana growers. He then asked: "Are there any policy initiatives you would support as governor to ensure our water is going to the right place?"
Johnson said there are two things she would do.
"One is have a well-run agency," she said. "I have not been impressed with how water resources has provided guidance anywhere around the state on dealing with the issues of water, different kinds of mitigation or augmentation. Second thing is, I've already mentioned it once but I'll mention it again, the governor has unique tools in the governor's tool box that includes the Oregon State Patrol and the National Guard. We need enforcement. I think what's happening in Jackson and Josephine counties with water theft and the pollution, the abuse of pesticides, the human trafficking that's going on just calls out for additional enforcement and I would certainly not be shy about working with the local sheriff, the local law enforcement, the local DA, working with those professionals to try to make sure that we are coming after the criminals that are stealing water and giving rise to some of these complaints to water resources."
Kotek, in her turn, promised to work with federal authorities on the issue.
"The last time I was here in the community, I was sitting down with some farmers, talking about their water needs and listening to the concerns of how the limited amount of water was affecting them," Kotek said. "The No. 1 goal as governor is to prioritize water and to really understand how we can, as Oregonians, come together to use this limited resource wisely and effectively so people can have what they need."
Drazen said she would be making changes at the Water Resources Department if elected governor.
"Southern Oregon is facing a unique challenge down here," Drazen said. "I mean the cartel activity down here has got to stop and it is going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to get that done, engagement certainly with federal authorities but enforcement on our side is critical. I will fire agency heads, let me be clear about this, Kate Brown's agency heads will not remain. The Oregon Water Resources Department takes years to process a permit, they are a train wreck and I will make changes at that agency."
Closing statements
Before providing their closing statements, the candidates also faced questions on high school graduation and higher education rates in relation to economic development, homelessness and if they had policies they wanted to put in place to address the issue, abortion, guns, and working with people they don't like.
At the end of the evening, it came down to a 60-second moment for each candidate to deliver her plea for the state's votes. A random drawing before the debate determined the order in which their closing statements were delivered.
Johnson went first.
"Oregon is a mess right now," she said. "How do we see it manifested? We see it in failed schools, tent cities, drugs, violence and crime. I still believe that there's time to fix it and I think the path to fix it is with an independent governor. A governor who is not bound to the ideology or the agenda of partisans. A governor who has the experience, the knowledge of the state budget, the knowledge of the entirety of our state. I would do as governor the same thing that I have done as a state legislator. I would be on the side of Oregonians, be passionate about and present in the job, work my tail off to make sure that all Oregonians felt as though they were represented. I am passionate about doing this job so I'm asking you to take a chance on Oregon, not on me, take a chance on Oregon. Elect an independent governor."
As the second to give her closing statement, Kotek said everyone knows Oregon is facing challenges.
"We don't need polls or any of us to tell us that. We're all feeling it. We know it's happening," she said. "Up here tonight you have three very different perspectives on how to govern our state in the next four years. Senator Johnson and Representative Drazen want to take us in a new direction but what they're really offering is a right-wing version of Oregon. Senator Johnson for more than 20 years has sided with Republicans in a way that has hurt working families. She didn't support increasing the minimum wage, she didn't support getting paid sick leave for workers, she even voted against getting background checks for guns sales. Representative Drazen wants to ban abortion, she's supported by extreme groups who want to ban abortion. In fact, last week in her conversation with the Bend Bulletin, she said 'I look forward to having that conversation to have restriction on abortion in our state.' They are out of step with Oregonians. I have fought in my entire public service career for the values of Oregonians and for working families and I would be honored to have your vote."
Finally, Drazen had the last word.
"As I have traveled this state, it has been a privilege to talk to Oregonians in every corner of this state," she said. "They have shared with me their hopes and their dreams. Their fears and their frustrations. Many of them have told me 'this is it. We get this done now, or we're done. We're gonna move. We're gonna leave. We're gonna shut up the business. We can't do this anymore.' The reason they feel that way is because of the two people on the stage with me today. No matter what they say, no matter how they've presented themselves, they are the status quo. They had their hand on the wheel and drove our state into a ditch. So I have one question for Oregonians: Are you better off today than you were four years ago? And if the answer is no, then join me. We need change. We don't need more of the same. And frankly, the future of our state has the opportunity to have a prosperous future where all of us can work together to achieve our best and brightest dream. I am asking for your vote."
To view the entire debate, go to tinyurl.com/HN-Governors-Debate.