With only one day to go until Election Day, Oregon GOP gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan worked tirelessly to get out the vote in Klamath Falls on Monday, Nov. 7.
Returning to her hometown, Drazan arrived at a packed air hangar filled by cheers and support from many of the Klamath community during one of her stops on a two-day statewide New Direction tour.
“She’s a great candidate,” said Roger Wicholson, a member in attendance. “She’s what Oregon needs to be able to get back on track.”
Wicholson’s sentiment seemed to be shared by most every individual at the rally. “[Drazan] is the change we need” was spoken by nearly every person, even by 11-year-old Wyatt Strutton. “I’m sick of high inflation and I want a proper education,” were a few needs he said he would like to see happen from the campaign.“She’ll turn things around and get [Oregon] back in the right direction,” said Mark Webber, a Drazan supporter. “Just by looking at the cost of gas can tell you we are in trouble.”
During the rally, Drazan swore she would suspend the Clean Fuels Program “on day one” claiming that the program is “driving up gas prices” and that it “cannot be afforded any longer.”
The Clean Fuels Program is a market-based program with a focus on reducing the carbon intensity of transportation fuels in Oregon that, according to the Department of Environmental Quality, costs on average 5.09 cents per gallon on regular gas and 5.80 cents on biodiesel.
Jared Schmeck, a former police patrolman and another Drazan supporter, said that in his lifetime, he has “never seen a republican governor in Oregon” and is “looking forward” to having one.
The last time a republican was state manager of Oregon was more than 35 years ago when Victor Atiyeh was in office (1979 to 1987), or as Drazan said, “since Top Gun was in theaters.” Just like the movie, Drazan and her supporters are hoping for a sequel of republican leadership during the 2022 election.
Drazan was born in Klamath Falls and attended grade school at Altamont Elementary before moving to Eagle Point where she graduated high school. She received her law degree from George Fox University, a private college in Newburg, Ore. As House Minority Leader, Drazan opposed gun safety measures, climate legislation and earned the support of pro-life organizations.