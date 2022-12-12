Environmental Funding

The summit of King’s Mountain provides spectacular views of the surrounding peaks in the Tillamook Forest. Almost 250 people joined a conversation Friday about environmental priorities with Gov.-elect Tina Kotek’s transitional team.

 Oregon Department of Forestry

Environmental and industry groups are urging Gov.-elect Tina Kotek to increase staff and budgets to tackle water, wildfire, agriculture, climate and energy concerns in the years ahead.

About 240 people joined a video call hosted Friday by Kotek’s transition team intended to help the incoming governor prepare her first natural resources budget to present to the state Legislature Feb. 1.


