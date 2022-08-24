Sage grouse

The greater sage grouse lives in 11 western states, and has experienced an 80% population decline during the last 50 years.

 Harney County Soil and Water Conservation District

Oregon’s threatened fish, sage grouse and forests recovering from wildfires are among the beneficiaries of millions in federal dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The agency announced Aug. 18 that four groups working on conservation projects across the state would receive $11 million to complete projects that will improve water quality, fish migration, grouse habitat and forest health. The groups are among 41 nationwide that were selected to receive funding.

