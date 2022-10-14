Governor's Debate Compilation

In this photo compilation, Oregon governor candidates Christine Drazen, left, Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek await the start of a debate Oct. 6 in Medford.

 Emily Hanson/Herald & News

Candidates are bringing big-name guests, cashing checks and boasting about polls and endorsements as the most expensive race for governor in Oregon’s history enters its final month.

President Joe Biden is headed to Portland, where he’ll headline a reception for Democratic nominee Tina Kotek on Saturday, according to the White House. And on Tuesday, Republican Christine Drazan is bringing Glenn Youngkin, the Republican governor of Virginia who she hopes to emulate in flipping a blue state, to campaign for her in Aurora.

