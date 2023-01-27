Kotek

Tina Kotek toured the sleeping pod areas at Arbor Lodge in North Portland on her last day in office as Oregon House speaker last year. Now, in her first days as governor, she’s promising aggressive action on housing.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

In her inauguration speech, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek told state lawmakers she wants $130 million dedicated to keeping people housed. Now she’s telling legislators exactly how she wants that money spent.

“Bold ideas, concrete solutions, disciplined follow through,” Kotek said in a written statement Thursday. “That’s how we can deliver results, this year, and in the years to follow.”

