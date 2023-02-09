Kotek Conference

Gov. Tina Kotek speaks about her proposed budget during a press conference Jan. 31 in Salem.

 Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Gov. Tina Kotek will be in Washington, D.C., through the weekend for a national conference and other meetings.

Kotek plans to attend the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, a bipartisan group that meets twice a year with federal officials and business, academic and philanthropic leaders to discuss solutions to problems facing their states.

