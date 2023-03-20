Homelessness Emergency

Tents and vehicles crowd the edges of Southeast Powell Boulevard on Sept. 9, 2022, in Portland.

 Fred Joe/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Gov. Tina Kotek has added two rural counties to her homelessness state of emergency so the state emergency management department can help coordinate state and local response to the homelessness crisis there.

Kotek announced Friday that Malheur County, with about 31,000 residents in southeastern Oregon, will join the primarily urban counties in the state of emergency she declared in January. Clatsop County, with 41,000 residents on the northwest coast, was added in late February.

