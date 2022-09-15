Van Meter Fire at dusk

The Van Meter Fire glows at dusk Tuesday, Sept. 13.

 Inciweb

Gov. Kate Brown has asked President Joe Biden to declare a federal emergency in Oregon due to extreme wildfire risks. It would make Oregon the first state to receive a presidential emergency declaration for wildfires.

Brown sent a letter requesting the federal aid to Biden on Sept. 9, as state officials warned of increased fire danger because of drought and high winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour in parts of the Illinois Valley, near the southwest coast, the lower Klamath Valley and the Cascade and Coast Ranges.

Tags