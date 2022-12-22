McMINNVILLE — Gov.-elect Tina Kotek launched a 36-county listening tour in Yamhill County on Wednesday, hearing from leaders at a community clinic, preschool and local government office that they need money, trained workers and more homes.

Kotek’s visit to McMinnville was the first of a planned statewide tour over the next year, focused on improving the state’s handling of behavioral health, education and housing. She plans to visit Douglas County by mid-January.


