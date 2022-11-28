Republicans

Despite ample voter frustration, Republican Christine Drazan lost to Democrat Tina Kotek in the race for governor.

 Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting

When Christine Drazan, the Republican candidate for Oregon governor, conceded the race earlier this month, she pleaded with her supporters: “Do not lose hope.”

This was supposed to be the year the GOP broke its 40-year losing streak and won Oregon’s highest office. Everything seemed lined up in Republicans’ favor: Oregonians were angry at the status quo, Republicans expected to do well nationally, and a well-funded unaffiliated candidate, Betsy Johnson, caused even Democrats to momentarily question their political dominance.


