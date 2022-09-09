Alek Skarlatos, a Republican nominee for Congress in Oregon, was cleared this week of violating campaign finance law, months after a Democratic-aligned group filed a complaint alleging he improperly funded his campaign with money from a nonprofit he also controlled.

“Democrats have created a false controversy to smear Alek Skarlatos,” campaign manager Ross Purgason said in a statement. “The (Federal Election Commission) has dismissed these false allegations.”

Tags