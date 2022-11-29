Food Banks 1

Volunteer Rose Mary Garrels heads off to deliver groceries to a client Nov. 10 during the Keizer Community Food Bank at Faith Lutheran Church in Salem.

 Moriah Ratner/InvestigateWest

The need for food assistance is at a near-record high in Oregon, and food bank managers are sounding the alarms about rising hunger across the state.

Local and regional food managers said they see no signs of the demand abating in the coming months, and at least one said the food pantry she manages has been forced to shrink the amount of food they provide because of rising prices and soaring demand.


